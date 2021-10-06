Enough done by state to vaccinate the elderly: Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, expressed satisfaction over steps taken by the State government to ensure Covid-19 vaccination for the elderly and differently-abled sections of the population.

A division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray expressed satisfaction over facilities available to the elderly and the differently-abled while disposing of a PIL filed by advocate Sohan Mishra which had sought Covid-19 vaccination facility at the doorsteps of the section of the population in the State.

Curtains were drawn on the PIL after Advocate General AK Parija handed over to the Court a copy of the directive issued by Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department Raj Kumar Sharma to all District Magistrates, Commissioners of Municipal Corporations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Rourkela and all chief district medical officers on October 4.

The directive had asked the officials to extend Covid-19 vaccination to citizens who are bed-ridden or have extremely restricted mobility or disability and are in need of special care at their residence through mobile inoculation teams.

The authorities have been asked to activate and publicise helplines at the district and block levels for use by such persons to seek vaccination at their residences. After receiving the grievance from citizens, the district authorities are required to coordinate with the block-level control room to facilitate vaccination.

Before closing the hearing and disposing off the matter, the Bench elicited assurance from the Advocate General that the October 4 directions will be scrupulously followed by officials concerned. The petitioner’s counsel Laxmidhar Pangari also expressed satisfaction that the issue raised in the petition had been substantially addressed in the October 4 direction.