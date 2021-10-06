STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Enough done by state to vaccinate the elderly: Orissa High Court

The Court also disposed of a PIL filed by advocate Sohan Mishra that had sought Covid-19 vaccination facility at the doorsteps of the section of the population in Odisha.

Published: 06th October 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, expressed satisfaction over steps taken by the State government to ensure Covid-19 vaccination for the elderly and differently-abled sections of the population.

A division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray expressed satisfaction over facilities available to the elderly and the differently-abled while disposing of a PIL filed by advocate Sohan Mishra which had sought Covid-19 vaccination facility at the doorsteps of the section of the population in the State.  

Curtains were drawn on the PIL after Advocate General AK Parija handed over to the Court a copy of the directive issued by Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department Raj Kumar Sharma to all District Magistrates, Commissioners of Municipal Corporations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Rourkela and all chief district medical officers on October 4. 

The directive had asked the officials to extend Covid-19 vaccination to citizens who are bed-ridden or have extremely restricted mobility or disability and are in need of special care at their residence through mobile inoculation teams. 

The authorities have been asked to activate and publicise helplines at the district and block levels for use by such persons to seek vaccination at their residences. After receiving the grievance from citizens, the district authorities are required to coordinate with the block-level control room to facilitate vaccination. 

Before closing the hearing and disposing off the matter, the Bench elicited assurance from the Advocate General that the October 4 directions will be scrupulously followed by officials concerned. The petitioner’s counsel Laxmidhar Pangari also expressed satisfaction that the issue raised in the petition had been substantially addressed in the October 4 direction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Odisha Covid 19 vaccination Sohan Mishra PIL Chief Justice S Muralidhar Justice BP Routray
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp