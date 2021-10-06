STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha's Jagannath Temple deposits 500 kg silver in treasury for temple door renovation

The precious metal is part of the 1,345 kg silver donated by a Mumbai-based devotee of Lord Jagannath to SJTA for cladding the temple doors.

Published: 06th October 2021 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Trunks containing the silver being transported to the treasury.

Trunks containing the silver being transported to the treasury. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PURI: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) deposited over 500 kg of silver in the safe vault of the district treasury amid tight security on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. The precious metal is part of the 1,345 kg silver donated by a Mumbai-based devotee of Lord Jagannath to SJTA for cladding the temple doors. 

The temple administration had earlier rebuilt the worn-out wooden doors with teak imported from Burma. The design of the doors in line with traditional Kalingan style was approved in the temple managing committee meeting and clearance obtained from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) following which the repair work commenced. Silversmiths engaged by the donor fixed six doors including Jai Vijay, Satapahacha and Beheran in a secured enclosure.

Administrator (development) Ajay Kumar Jena said repair work is yet to start only on the Kalahata Dwar of the Garbha Gruha (sanctum sanctorum). The silver cladding work would be done on the door during the annual Rath Yatra next year when the Trinity will be away from the Srimandir. Since the Rath Yatra is months away, it was not wise to keep the silver inside the shrine. Hence, the SJTA decided to deposit it in the district treasury, Jena added.

Doors of other small temples like Vimala and Mahalaxmi inside the Srimandir complex will be replaced and silver clad in a phased manner. Meanwhile, the Srimandir will remain closed for devotees on Wednesday for the Mahalaya festival. As per standard operating procedure (SOP), the temple will be closed on important festivals to avoid rush of devotees inside the shrine in view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

