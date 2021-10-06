Snatchers flee as cop vehicle overturns in Odisha's Koraput district

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Two miscreants escaped after a police vehicle overturned near Nuagaon canal road in Kotpad on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Sources said, the accused had attacked a member of Jagannath SHG in Kotpad, Basanti Pradhan near SBI bank and snatched Rs 5 lakh from her while she was returning home.

On getting information, Kotpad IIC SD Behera chased them in a four-wheeler on the basis of CCTV footage in Kotpad-Borrigumma road. But suddenly, the criminals took a U-turn at Nuagaon canal road. When the IIC again redirected his vehicle, it lost control and turned turtle. Taking advantage of the situation, the duo fled. Borrigumma SDPO Harekrushan Majhi said, “We have already identified the accused and they will be arrested soon.”