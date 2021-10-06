Torture in cop custody: Odisha Human Rights Commission orders probe

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Taking suo motu cognizance of the alleged custodial torture of two youths at Motu police station in Malkangiri, the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, issued notice to the district SP asking him to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

OHRC in its order stated that as per media reports, two persons, Binod Biswas and Biplab Haldar of MV-8 under Motu police limits were subjected to torture in police custody. They were admitted to hospital in a serious condition. The commission asked the Malkangiri SP to submit his report by November 26.

Kin of the victims had alleged that the two were subjected to torture after Motu police took them in for interrogation in connection with a theft complaint in MPV-89 village. Last week, a khap panchayat of MPV-89 had summoned the two youths over a complaint of loot of jewellery and cash from one Abhijit Biswas. They were pronounced guilty and handed over to Motu police on Thursday.