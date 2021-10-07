STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Couple, minor daughter electrocuted to death in Odisha

Kamini was in the kitchen when she reportedly came in contact with a live wire due to power leakage. When her husband and daughter rushed to rescue her, they got electrocuted as well. 

Published: 07th October 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A couple and their minor daughter were electrocuted to death while another person sustained serious burn injuries after coming in contact with a live wire in Banito village under Tirtol police limits on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. The deceased are Kamini Swain, husband Pintu and their 13-year-old daughter Papali. 

Sources said, Kamini was in the kitchen when she came in contact with a live wire due to power leakage. As she collapsed to the ground, her husband and daughter rushed to rescue her only to get electrocuted. Hearing the commotion, their neighbour Kumarbar Swain rushed for help but suffered serious burn injuries. 

Villagers reached the spot and shut the main switch to disconnect the power supply. They informed the fire services personnel who rushed to the spot and shifted all four persons to Manijanga community health centre where the doctor declared Pintu, Kamini and Papali brought dead.    

The condition of Kumar is stated to be critical. He was shifted to the district headquarters hospital. Tirtol IIC Bhabagrahi Rout informed that police have registered an unnatural death case in this connection. The bodies were sent for autopsy. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the mishap,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Death by electrocution Banito village Tirtol police limits Tirtol IIC Bhabagrahi Rout
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp