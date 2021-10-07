Couple, minor daughter electrocuted to death in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A couple and their minor daughter were electrocuted to death while another person sustained serious burn injuries after coming in contact with a live wire in Banito village under Tirtol police limits on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. The deceased are Kamini Swain, husband Pintu and their 13-year-old daughter Papali.

Sources said, Kamini was in the kitchen when she came in contact with a live wire due to power leakage. As she collapsed to the ground, her husband and daughter rushed to rescue her only to get electrocuted. Hearing the commotion, their neighbour Kumarbar Swain rushed for help but suffered serious burn injuries.

Villagers reached the spot and shut the main switch to disconnect the power supply. They informed the fire services personnel who rushed to the spot and shifted all four persons to Manijanga community health centre where the doctor declared Pintu, Kamini and Papali brought dead.

The condition of Kumar is stated to be critical. He was shifted to the district headquarters hospital. Tirtol IIC Bhabagrahi Rout informed that police have registered an unnatural death case in this connection. The bodies were sent for autopsy. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the mishap,” he added.