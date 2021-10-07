STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Highway blockade over youth’s death in Odisha

Additional SP of Koraput UR Dash assured the agitators of proper investigation and immediate arrest of the culprits following which the blockade was lifted.

Published: 07th October 2021

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Irate residents of Koraput’s old Sunabeda town on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, blocked NH-26 near the local police station demanding immediate arrest of the accused involved in killing a local youth. The agitators staged the blockade by placing the body of the youth, identified as Chandra Sekhar Nayak (19), on the road. Nayak was reportedly kidnapped by a group of villagers of nearby Kakigaon in a car on Monday evening. He was brutally beaten up before being dumped at a roadside. 

Residents of old Sunabeda found Nayak in a critical state and rushed him to Koraput hospital. The youth was later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur where he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday. Sources said the assault on Nayak was a fallout of past rivalry between villagers of old Sunabeda and Kakigaon.

As vehicular movement on the NH came to a standstill due to the blockade, additional SP of Koraput UR Dash rushed to the protest site. He assured the agitators of proper investigation and immediate arrest of the culprits following which the blockade was lifted.

