STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

In Odisha's Paradip, concern over labour transport in goods carriers

In last 10 days, the department has seized 10 vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on the owners for using goods vehicles for transport of labourers to work sites in the port town. 

Published: 07th October 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant labourers being ferried in goods vehicles to work sites in Paradip.

Migrant labourers being ferried in goods vehicles to work sites in Paradip. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Transporting labourers in goods carriers in clear violation of the Motor Vehicles Act has emerged as a serious concern in Paradip with five vehicles being seized by State Commerce and Transport department on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. In the last 10 days, the department has seized 10 vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on the owners for using goods vehicles for the transport of labourers to work sites in the port town. 

Sources said, Paradip Port Trust, IOCL and other companies have pressed construction agencies and contractors who engage labourers for construction work. However, they reportedly have been using goods vehicles like Hyva, pick up vans, tractors and trucks to ferry the workers in violation of safety norms and to reduce expenditure. Around 200 such goods carriers, sources said, are used in a month to ferry workers.

Such breach of safety norms, which puts lives of labourers at risk, are reportedly going on unhindered with transport authorities and district administration watching as mute spectators. Vehicle owners say illegal transport of labourers has even affected their business. The Labour Department should issue a strong directive to construction agencies and employers against the practice, said Ramesh Sethy, an operator. 

Traffic Inspector, Regional Transport Office Prasant Mohapatra admitted to the rise in illegal transportation of labourers in goods carriers in Paradip and other areas of the district. “Driving licenses of drivers of seized vehicles have been cancelled for three months for violation of Section 4 of Central Motor Vehicle Act,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Motor Vehicles Act State Commerce and Transport department Paradip Port Trust IOCL Regional Transport Office Prasant Mohapatra
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp