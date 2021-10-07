STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two college staff test positive in Cuttack

A healthcare worker collects swab sample for COVID test. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As many as two staff of Netaji Subhas Memorial City College at Rajabagicha here tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Sources said the staff were infected during the process of admission of students to the college. Principal of the college Saroj Kumar Deobhanj said maintaining social distancing is tough in the college owing to the size of its campus. “There is, however, no need to worry as we are taking all necessary precautionary measures to contain the spread of infection,” he assured. 

Similarly, two staff of Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and a teacher of Secondary Board High School were tested positive for the virus. Sources said the staff were infected during a recent training programme conducted by BSE on a new evaluation method for students of Class IX and X. Around 190 teachers from across the State had participated in the training which continued for six days. Even as a violation of guidelines during the programme is said to be the cause of the infection, BSE secretary Srikant Tarai said the training was conducted as per standard operating procedure and safety protocol. 

