Huge explosives cache unearthed near stone quarry in Odisha's Dharmasala

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In a second major haul in just two days, Jajpur police unearthed a huge cache of explosive materials from a field near Gangei Duburi black stone quarry in Lunibar village under Dharmasala tehsil limits in Jajpur district on Wednesday night, October 6, 2021.

Sources said the explosives, which were hidden underground in the field and covered with earth, were detected by a team of tehsil officials along with Jenapur police during a raid. The site was dug with assistance of a bomb squad and JCB machine and the operation continued for several hours during the night. Jenapur IIC Sraban Kumar Moharana said, "Based on reliable information, we along with a team of Dharmasala tehsil officials conducted a raid in Lunibar village late last night and seized more than 110 quintal explosives including 220 bags of Ammonium Nitrate, each containing 50 kg, which were hidden under the earth near Gangei Duburi black stone quarry."

On Tuesday, police seized a huge cache of explosives from two storehouses in Satamana village under Jenapur police limits. The IIC informed that 100 electronic detonators, 300 cartons of gelatin sticks, 1,260 packets of ammonium nitrate, each packet containing 50 kg, and other explosives had been detected but the owner of the storehouses managed to flee from the spot during the raid.

“Prima facie it is suspected that the explosives were procured for illegal mining in black stone quarries in the areas. We are probing the case further, including the source of the gelatin sticks and detonators and purpose for which they were stored in such huge quantities,” the IIC added.

Two separate cases have been registered in this connection and further investigation is on. No arrests have been made so far. Police said they are taking steps to diffuse or destruct the seized explosives with the assistance of bomb disposal squad as it is not safe to keep such material at the police station malkhana (store). Following a massive explosion at Balanga Police station in Puri last week, Odisha Crime Branch had issued guidelines that explosive materials, corrosive substances and highly inflammable materials should not be kept in the police station malkhana (store).

