Mixed response for Hindalco plant in Odisha's Kansariguda

KORAPUT: AMID tight security, the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) on Thursday, October 7, 2021, organised the public hearing on environmental clearance for the establishment of Hindalco’s 3 million tonne capacity alumina refinery and 150 MW captive power plant at Kansariguda.

Villagers demanded improved compensation package, healthcare and better employment opportunities at the hearing which was held at Dharada village under Koraput’s Lakshmipur tehsil. Some, however, said only those who supported the project were allowed to participate.

Attending the hearing, former Congress MLA Kailash Kulasika said locals should be given top priority in employment opportunities. Besides, the company should provide quality healthcare services to locals, education to children and irrigation facilities to farmers in the area. If these conditions are not met, people will not allow to set up the plants, he said.

BJP leader Augusti Halwa demanded that the district administration and Hindalco authorities should re-evaluate the compensation package given to locals during the acquisition of 1,622 acres of land from 16 villages in Koraput and Rayagada districts in 2004-05. “The company had acquired land 15 years back to set up the alumina plant. However, it failed to fulfil the commitments made to locals during the public hearing meeting in 2005. Hence, Hindalco has to pay fresh compensation as per the present valuation of the land,” he said.

On the other hand, Bipin Mandangi, a villager, alleged that the district administration conducted the public hearing by inviting people who are in support of setting up the plant. Many people were not allowed to enter the venue and hence, could not give their opinion. The entire area was sealed before the meeting against the will of the people, he claimed.

Mandangi, however, urged the company authorities not to harass the tribals while setting up the plant. The company has to fulfil the wishes of people as resolved in the public hearing. The road connecting Laxmipur, Odiapent and Tikiri was closed since morning for the public hearing. Sources said 113 households in Biriguda village would be displaced for the plant. Additional District Magistrate Rajendra Majhi, OSPCB Regional Manager Prasant Kar and Advisor of Aditya Aluminum Suryakant Mishra were present.

Police manhunt to nab ransackers

Jeypore: Police have launched a massive manhunt to nab local tribals who had ransacked the meeting venue of public hearing on environment clearance of Hindalco for Maliparbat bauxite mining in Semiliguda block last month.

On September 22, hundreds of tribals of Semiliguda and Pottangi under the banner of Maliparbat Surakhya Samiti entered the public hearing meeting at Kankadamba village. Alleging that mining activities would affect the local flora and fauna besides their livelihood, they allegedly ransacked the meeting venue. Two weeks after the incident, the police launched a search for the accused on basis of videos shot during the incident.

Raids are being conducted at several villages to nab the culprits. Sources said that over 100 tribals are on the list of accused and police are likely to nab them in the next few days. So far, 28 persons have been arrested from different villages in Semiliguda and Pottangi.