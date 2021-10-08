STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha's Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jual Oram figure in BJP national committee

Senior leader Baijayant Panda has been retained as the national vice-president. He has been given charge of the Delhi unit of the party.

Published: 08th October 2021 10:20 AM

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three leaders from Odisha figure in the reconstituted National Executive Committee of BJP announced by party president JP Nadda on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram are among the 80-member committee, the highest decision making body of the party. Basanta Panda has been included in the committee as a special invitee. 

State president Samir Mohanty, leader of BJP legislature party Pradipta Naik, State general secretary (organisation) Manas Mohanty, Odisha in-charge D Purendeshwari and co-in charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar are permanent invitees (ex-officio).

Senior leader Baijayant Panda has been retained as the national vice-president. He has been given charge of the Delhi unit of the party. Aparajita Sarangi and Sambit Patra from Odisha are among the 26 national spokespersons.

