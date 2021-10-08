‘Prananath Patnaik, an inspiration for youths’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Speaker of the Odisha Assembly Surya Narayan Patro said that the revolutionary life of the great freedom fighter Prananath Patnaik will remain a source of inspiration for the youths forever.

Addressing the ‘Prananath Memorial meeting’ here on Thursday, October 7, 2021, as the chief guest, the Speaker said that Patnaik has left strong imprints in the fields of education, culture, literature and social service in Odisha.



Speaking on the occasion, BJD MLA and editor of ‘Sambad’ Soumya Ranjan Patnaik threw light on various aspects of the freedom fighter’s life and his activities.

“He was the forerunner of socialistic and farmers agitations and played a key role in spreading education in the State”, he said. Stating that Prananath Patnaik led a simple life, Gyanpith awardee Prativa Ray said that he took part in the freedom struggle responding to calls given by Mahatma Gandhi and was in prison for a long period for 10 times, she said.

Five eminent personalities, director of Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) Sanghamitra Pati, eminent film-maker Ghanashyam Mohapatra, literateur Surjya Mishra, singer Geeta Dash and organiser of cultural meets Tanaya Das Goswami were conferred with ‘Prananath Samman-2021’ on the occasion.Vice-president of Lok Sevak Mandal and publisher of ‘Samaj’ Niranjan Rath presided over the meeting.

Former Vice-Chancellor of North Odisha University Major Khirod Prasad Mohanty gave the welcome address and senior journalist Dileep Hali proposed the vote of thanks.

