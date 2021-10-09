STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Aswini Panda tops Odisha Civil Services

Of the 1,880 candidates who qualified for written examination, 1,610 wrote the main test.

Published: 09th October 2021 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Aswini Kumar Panda has topped the Odisha Civil Services(OCS) Examination-2019, the results of which were announced by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Friday. While Ankur Abhilash and Rashmirekha Patra were placed in second and third positions in the merit list respectively, three women candidates also found spots in the Top-10 merit list.

The examination was conducted for a total 153 different cadres including Odisha Administrative Service(OAS), Odisha Police Service(OPS) and Odisha Financial Service(OFS). According to OPSC sources, 47,719 applications were received for OCS Examination-2019 of which 25,728 candidates took part in the preliminary examination held on March 15, 2020.Of the 1,880 candidates who qualified for written examination, 1,610 wrote the main test.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aswini Kumar Panda Odisha Civil Services OPSC OCS
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp