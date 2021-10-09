Aswini Panda tops Odisha Civil Services

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Aswini Kumar Panda has topped the Odisha Civil Services(OCS) Examination-2019, the results of which were announced by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Friday. While Ankur Abhilash and Rashmirekha Patra were placed in second and third positions in the merit list respectively, three women candidates also found spots in the Top-10 merit list.

The examination was conducted for a total 153 different cadres including Odisha Administrative Service(OAS), Odisha Police Service(OPS) and Odisha Financial Service(OFS). According to OPSC sources, 47,719 applications were received for OCS Examination-2019 of which 25,728 candidates took part in the preliminary examination held on March 15, 2020.Of the 1,880 candidates who qualified for written examination, 1,610 wrote the main test.