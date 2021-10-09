STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Board of Secondary Education in soup for denying fee exemption

It is alleged that although the Court of State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (SCPD) had asked the board to look into the matter by October 8, the BSE is yet to take any steps.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has courted controversy by not exempting students with benchmark disability (disability of at least 40 per cent), who are entitled to free and compulsory education till the age of 18 years, from paying a fee of `3,425 for Class X correspondence course.

It is alleged that although the Court of State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (SCPD) had asked the board to look into the matter by October 8, the BSE is yet to take any steps.Acting on the plea of 22 students of SVM School for the Blind and Deaf at Nimapara in Puri district, the Court of SCPD on October 1 had asked the board to examine the claims of the special children who had sought intervention of the court to allow their admission to BSE correspondence course on the basis of an order by School and Mass Education department. The department had exempted academic fees for students with benchmark disabilities and the BSE was asked to take necessary measures before October 8.

However, director of the Welfare School for the Blind in Balasore Dibakar Saw said that steps are yet to be taken in this regard. He pointed out that as per the RTE, every child in the age group of 6 to 18 with a benchmark disability has the right to free education in a neighbourhood school or in a special school of his choice. He said that the BSE move violates the rights of these children for whom the government had exempted correspondence course fee from the last two years.

