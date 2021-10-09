Custodial death: Rally over impartial probe

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Hundreds of locals under the banner of Bahujan Milita Manch took out a rally on Friday demanding fair and impartial inquiry into the alleged custodial death case in Bargarh Town police station.The agitators, including victim Gobinda Kumbhar’s wife Ruby and family members, marched from Niamani High School field to the district Collector’s office before staging dharna outside it. Demanding compensation and rehabilitation for the victim’s family, the agitators also submitted a memorandum addressed to the President though Bargarh Collector.

The memorandum stated that Gobinda was a victim of police atrocity. While there is a strong need of impartial inquiry against the police personnel involved in Gobinda’s custodial death, he being the sole bread earner of his family, provision for rehabilitation and compensation should be made by the State government, the memorandum further added.Leader of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Narayan Veshra said, “Stringent action should be taken against the culprits. A case must be registered against the police personnel involved in the case and they must be punished with life imprisonment.”

The agitators sought a compensation of `50 lakh for Gobinda’s family besides a job for his wife. This apart, the State government should take care of the educational needs of the victim’s children.Gobinda of Tora village in Bhatli was picked by police on September 24 night for his involvement in a two-month-old case. His health condition deteriorated the next morning following which he was rushed to the district headquarters hospital (DHH). However, he was declared dead.

While family members of Gobinda alleged that he was tortured in police custody that led to his death, the incident sparked public furore as villagers of Tora ransacked the DHH at Khedapali and even clashed with the police. Though the postmortem report is still awaited, five police personnel have been relieved from duty in connection with the incident.Additonal District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Patel received the memorandum from agitators.