Farmers should be linked to market directly: Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday emphasised that farmers should be directly linked to organised markets by removal of all intermediaries with the objective of improving their income. Inaugurating the Odisha Agri Conclave 2021 on virtual platform, he said that the emphasis of the State government is to enhance the income of farmers.

Stating that there is a need to streamline their connectivity to the aggregators and processors to play the role as producers, he said all intermediaries who do not add value to the supply chain should be removed.

The Chief Minister said the State government wants Odisha to become the investment destination of choice by continuously creating and delivering outstanding opportunities for business growth, fostering all round socio-economic development of the State and its people. Agriculture and allied sectors of the State are now open to national and global players, he added.

Stating that the Agri Conclave 2021 has been organised to link farmers of Odisha to organised national market, Naveen invited the top agri-business leaders to be partners in scripting the growth story of agribusiness in Odisha. He expressed happiness over the presence of leading private sector players in the agribusiness sector from across India in the conclave.

Describing Odisha’s success in the agriculture sector, the Chief Minister said that Odisha has attained self-sufficiency in food production and it is now the third largest contributor to the public distribution system. “It is now evident that the agriculture sector is a silver lining in the current Covid-19 pandemic situation”, he added.Speaking on the State’s policy framework for various sectors, he said that the Odisha government has introduced a separate agriculture budget and has a robust State Agriculture Policy.

Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Arun Sahoo said Odisha is a pioneer in promoting agriculture enterprises through ease of doing business. Stating that Mukhya Mantri Krushi Udyog Yojana has been a great support to the agribusiness sector, he outlined the advantages of schemes like Kalia, Balaram Yojana for the farmers.

Odisha Agri Conclave 2021 is a joint endeavour of State Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department and National National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India to make the process of farming easier for farmers.