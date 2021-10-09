Fire was accidental; Bidya’s response inadequate, late: CB  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Close to three months after Paralakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra died in a suspicious fire, the Crime Branch on Friday said it was an accident but maintained that his wife who was present on the scene did not do enough to save him.The investigating agency relied on the dying declaration of 31-year-old ACF Soumya before the magistrate and doctor in which he had said he accidentally caught fire while burning papers using kerosene. However, at the same time, it has charged the ACF’s wife Bidya Bharati Panda with negligence which caused the death.

“When the incident happened, neither did Bidya take adequate steps to douse the flames when Soumya was on fire nor did she raise an alarm. Sufficient water was also not used to save him,” Crime Branch ADG Sanjeeb Panda told mediapersons in Cuttack.How did the CB investigation arrive at this conclusion? The ADG said the marital life of Soumya and Bidya was not a happy one and some of her statements during polygraph test were also found to be deceptive.

Bidya is the only person to have been named in the chargesheet under Sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 304A (causing death by negligence). The two charges carry a maximum of two years’ imprisonment and both are bailable in nature.“On the allegations of Soumya’s family members, a murder case was registered. However, during investigation, no evidence of homicide or suicide was found and his death can be said to be accidental,” the CB chief said.As the Crime Branch named the wife as the solo actor in its chargesheet, it gave a clean chit to Parlakhemundi DFO Sangram Behera.

The statements of the witnesses, Sangram’s call detail record analysis and polygraph test report, Soumya’s diary and his dying declaration suggest that the DFO had no role behind his death, it added.After examining Sangram and Bidya’s CDR analysis and polygraph test reports, Panda said, no evidence of any relationship between them was found. Similarly, the agency also cleared cook Kambha basing on the statements of the witnesses and his polygraph test report.

The statements of the witnesses, scientific team’s spot analysis report and the exhibits examination report prepared by the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory indicate that the accident took place in Soumya’s quarter, the CB said. On the night of July 12, Soumya was rescued with about 95 per cent burn injuries and was admitted to Paralakhemundi District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) where his dying statement was recorded. He was shifted to a private hospital at Cuttack where he succumbed the next day.DGP Abhay had ordered a Crime Branch probe on August 14 but Soumya’s parents have been demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter.