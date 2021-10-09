Holidays for school students from Oct 9 to 20

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government on Friday announced holidays for school students from October 9 to 20 in wake of the ensuing festivals. School and Mass Education department in its order stated that schools will remain closed in this period in view of Durga Puja, Dussehra and Kumar Purnima. While the schools are yet to reopen for elementary students due to Covid-19 pandemic, the ongoing offline teaching for Class IX, X and XII students will resume with Covid safety measures from October 21, the order added.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
RCB's Bharat making his chances count
Sidhu's fasts start after dinner, end at breakfast: Sukhbir Badal
Harmanpreet joins chorus for women's IPL
Lakhimpur violence: Ashish Mishra arrested after a prolonged 10-hour interrogation
2022 UP polls: Mayawati promises jobs to stop migration if voted to power
Lebanon in darkness as country's electricity grid shuts down after running out of fuel