Holidays for school students from Oct 9 to 20

Published: 09th October 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Students checking results on their mobile phones in Bhubaneswar. (Photo I EPS/Irfana)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government on Friday announced holidays for school students from October 9 to 20 in wake of the ensuing festivals. School and Mass Education department in its order stated that schools will remain closed in this period in view of Durga Puja, Dussehra and Kumar Purnima. While the schools are yet to reopen for elementary students due to Covid-19 pandemic, the ongoing offline teaching for Class IX, X and XII students will resume with Covid safety measures from October 21, the order added.

