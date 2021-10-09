STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Injured patient dies at Pandit Raghunath Murmu MC, kin seek Rs 5 lakh compensation

Chakradhar Singh of Poda Astia village within Baripada Sadar police limits was admitted to the male medicine ward of PRM MCH when a portion of the roof came crashing down on him last Sunday.

Published: 09th October 2021

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The 58-year-old patient who was injured after a portion of the ceiling plaster fell on him in Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH) here, succumbed during treatment at SCB MCH in Cuttack on Friday.

Chakradhar Singh of Poda Astia village within Baripada Sadar police limits was admitted to the male medicine ward of PRM MCH when a portion of the roof came crashing down on him last Sunday. He had sustained head injury in the incident. As his condition worsened, he was shifted to SCB the same night. 
Mamina Singh, the deceased patient’s daughter-in-law, said Chakradhar was admitted to PRM MCH as he was suffering from cold and fever. He was in bed no 110 of the male medicine ward. On Sunday morning, he felt a little better following which the doctors decided to discharge him.

When his discharge papers were being prepared, a portion of the roof fell on Chakradhar, injuring him grievously on the head. “Chakradhar died due to the negligence of PRM MCH authorities. Such a tragedy would not have happened if cracks on the ceiling of the hospital building were repaired. Since he died due to the head injury, the government should provide at least Rs 5 lakh compensation to family members,” Mamina added. 

The PRM MCH is running from the old building of Baripada district headquarters hospital after its upgradation. Family members said the building has many cracks both on the ceiling and walls. In the past, several instances of the plaster peeling off the roof have been reported in the MCH building. 
While hospital superintendent Dr Punyanshu Mohanty did not respond to repeated calls, chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Rupavanoo Mishra termed the incident as unfortunate. “The Health department will look into the matter,” he added.

