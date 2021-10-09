STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Notorious criminal on the run for three years nabbed by Sambalpur police

A hardcore criminal on the run for over three years, was nabbed by Sambalpur police on Friday. 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A hardcore criminal on the run for over three years, was nabbed by Sambalpur police on Friday. He was identified as Dhaneswar Jhankar (37) alias Tima of Rasanpur within Sadar police limits. Tima had escaped from police custody in 2018 and was absconding since then. As many as 41 cases, mostly robbery, are pending against him in different police stations of Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Angul, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur districts.

Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar said on a tip off about Tima’s location, a police team conducted raids. Though the fugitive tried to flee on seeing the police, he was eventually overpowered after a brief chase.Police seized four motorcycles, 10 mobile phones, three tablets, sharp weapon, two stolen ATM cards and a cash of `4,000 from his possession. Three of Tima’s associates, Pramod Behera, Rabindra Dharua and Manoranjan Jhankar have also been arrested. 

Police sources said Tima started his criminal activities in 2013. Initially, he worked under hardcore criminal Sarfaraj alias Babu Kong. When Kong was arrested, he went on to form his own gang and committed a series of robberies. He was usually targeting agents of finance companies who collected money from people. He looted the money from them with the assistance of his gang. 

On August 10, 2018, Tima was arrested under Arms Act in a case in Kuchinda police station. However, he escaped from police custody while he was being taken to Mayurbhanj. To avoid arrest, Tima never visited his home and was staying in the forests most of the time.

