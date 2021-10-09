Women entrepreneurs urged to set up jewellery cluster

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chairman of TiE India Angels Mahaveer Pratap Sharma urged women entrepreneurs to come forward and develop a cluster in jewellery making in the State. Speaking at an event jointly organised by ICC Women Entrepreneurship Committee (IWEC) and MSME Development Institute, here on Friday, Sharma said Odisha has a very vibrant industrial policy and ecosystem to nurture a business and make it scalable.

“Many developments are happening in jewellery sector. People are using Japan technology in production to minimise cost. China is making jewellery through technology intervention in production. Odisha artisans are brilliant in their design and they have the potential to surprise other countries. For this, we have to embrace best technologies available around to make Odisha a hub for jewellery business in India,” he said.

Joint Director of MSME-DI, Cuttack P K Gupta urged the players in jewellery, tourism, saloon and wellness sectors to set up common facility centres, which can train the manpower in an effective way. “The common facility centres will fulfil various requirement of entrepreneurs. The Centre is providing funding support up to `20 crore,” he added.