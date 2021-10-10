STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

2.7 lakh in Deogarh to benefit from Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana: Naveen

As per the Chief Minister’s Office, smart cards have already been provided to 10 lakh people of which 10,567 have availed healthcare services worth around Rs 20 crore at private hospitals. 

Published: 10th October 2021 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The State government is committed to fulfil the dream of legendary Statesman and former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik for development of Deogarh district, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday. 

Launching distribution of smart health cards under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) among beneficiaries in the district virtually, Naveen said Deogarh was made a district during the tenure of Biju Patnaik as Odisha’s Chief Minister between 1990 and 1995.

The move was aimed at taking administration closer to people.

The Chief Minister said around 2.7 lakh people of the district will benefit from the cards, adding, around 3.5 crore people of the State will be entitled to avail the scheme. 

The government aims to extend the facility to the entire population of the State. 

As per the Chief Minister’s Office, smart cards have already been provided to 10 lakh people of which 10,567 have availed healthcare services worth around Rs 20 crore at private hospitals. 

The Chief Minister also laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs 570 crore in the district.

Apart from industrial projects worth Rs 136 crore,  foundation for a drinking water project in Deogarh town and a 300-bed hospital to be constructed at a cost of Rs 115 crore were laid on the day. 

He said under the 5T initiative of the State government, as many as 87 schools will be transformed in the district. 

Apart from Deogarh, the smart card distribution has been launched at Puri, Malkangiri, Sundargarh, Balangir and Gajapati districts by the Chief Minister. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana Biju Patnaik Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp