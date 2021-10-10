2.7 lakh in Deogarh to benefit from Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana: Naveen

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The State government is committed to fulfil the dream of legendary Statesman and former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik for development of Deogarh district, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday.

Launching distribution of smart health cards under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) among beneficiaries in the district virtually, Naveen said Deogarh was made a district during the tenure of Biju Patnaik as Odisha’s Chief Minister between 1990 and 1995.

The move was aimed at taking administration closer to people.

The Chief Minister said around 2.7 lakh people of the district will benefit from the cards, adding, around 3.5 crore people of the State will be entitled to avail the scheme.

The government aims to extend the facility to the entire population of the State.

As per the Chief Minister’s Office, smart cards have already been provided to 10 lakh people of which 10,567 have availed healthcare services worth around Rs 20 crore at private hospitals.

The Chief Minister also laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs 570 crore in the district.

Apart from industrial projects worth Rs 136 crore, foundation for a drinking water project in Deogarh town and a 300-bed hospital to be constructed at a cost of Rs 115 crore were laid on the day.

He said under the 5T initiative of the State government, as many as 87 schools will be transformed in the district.

Apart from Deogarh, the smart card distribution has been launched at Puri, Malkangiri, Sundargarh, Balangir and Gajapati districts by the Chief Minister.