STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Gangadhar Meher University to launch add-on courses

The Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) will roll out five add-on certificate courses from the ongoing academic session. 

Published: 10th October 2021 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

exam

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) will roll out five add-on certificate courses from the ongoing academic session. 

The decision on the courses was taken at the sixth academic council meeting of the university held recently. Vice Chancellor of GMU N Nagaraju said the add-on courses will supplement students with extra knowledge in their areas of interest.

The courses will also provide them an opportunity to develop new skills.  The new add-on courses include Certificate Course in Geriatrics Care, Gangadharanka Jibani O Sahitya, Certificate Course in Tax: Law and Practice and Certificate in Data Analytics and Counselling.  The minimum qualification required for the courses is Plus Two. Existing UG and PG students of the university can voluntarily take up the add-on course.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp