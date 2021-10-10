Gangadhar Meher University to launch add-on courses

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) will roll out five add-on certificate courses from the ongoing academic session.

The decision on the courses was taken at the sixth academic council meeting of the university held recently. Vice Chancellor of GMU N Nagaraju said the add-on courses will supplement students with extra knowledge in their areas of interest.

The courses will also provide them an opportunity to develop new skills. The new add-on courses include Certificate Course in Geriatrics Care, Gangadharanka Jibani O Sahitya, Certificate Course in Tax: Law and Practice and Certificate in Data Analytics and Counselling. The minimum qualification required for the courses is Plus Two. Existing UG and PG students of the university can voluntarily take up the add-on course.