Monsoon to withdraw in next three days from Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The southwest monsoon, which remained erratic the entire season, will start withdrawing from parts of the State in the next three days.

However, showers may continue owing to the low pressure which is likely to form over Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas said southwest monsoon withdrew from the entire North India and Rajasthan on Saturday and conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of the system from parts of Odisha in the next two to three days.

According to weather experts, the usual withdrawal period of monsoon from the State is October 10 to 15.

Biswas, however, said thunderstorm, lightning and rainfall activities will continue in isolated places of the State during the next five days, though dry weather would prevail in most of the districts.

The Meteorological Centre Director also said that a cyclonic circulation now lays over North Andaman sea and under its impact a low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours.

The system is expected to become more marked and move in the west-north-westward direction towards north Andhra and south Odisha coast in the subsequent four to five days, he said.

Parts of coastal and south Odisha districts are likely to experience rains under the influence of the system towards next weekend.