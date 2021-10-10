STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha builder files defamation suit against Residents Welfare Association office bearers

The defamation has been filed for allegedly levelling baseless and false allegations and making defamatory statements against the builder.

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational image.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Managing Director of Z Estates Private Limited Tapan Kumar Mohanty has filed a defamation suit against eight office bearers and members of Z-1 (Advait) Residents Welfare Association (RWA) in the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division), Bhubaneswar, seeking a compensation of Rs 1 crore.

In the suit, Mohanty stated that the office bearers and members of the RWA defamed him in a press conference by stating that constructions were made beyond approved plan, non-obtaining of VAT registration and fire NOC and use of substandard quality of materials which were false and baseless.

The Z Estates MD alleged that office bearers and members of the RWA had forcibly attempted to take physical possession and management of the club house which is meant for use of the residents of all the phases of Z-1. The builder had also filed a complaint with the Infocity police station.

The defamation has been filed against general secretary of the association Bidhu Bhusan Nayak, vice president Malaya Kumar Panigrahi and office bearers Pramod Chandra Mishra, Artatrana Panigrahi, Sheelpa Rani Behera, Kalpataru Patnaik, Debasish Panigrahi and Sanjay Kumar Patra.

Paradip port begins inquiry into coal theft

PARADIP: Paradip Port Trust, on Saturday, initiated an inquiry after 18 trucks were detained by CISF personnel while allegedly lifting coking coal from the port’s prohibited area on October 6.

The detained trucks were allegedly transporting coking coal when they had permits for steam coal.  Acting on a tip off, the security forces inspected the trucks and found that out of the 18 trucks, 15 were laden with coking coal.  

Each truck had around 24 tonne of the fuel. While the traffic department of PPT was subsequently informed, the CISF reportedly detected a racket active in the illegal activity in the area.  

