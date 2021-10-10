Odisha: Four block education officers wrongfully deprived of September salary

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Four block education officers (BEOs) have been deprived of September salary on grounds that they have failed to submit action taken report on teachers who have submitted fake OTET certificates during recruitment.

However, all the four had complied with the orders and submitted the document to the department well before time for further action.

The School and Mass Education department had asked all BEOs to submit ATRs by August 31 failing which their salary will be withheld.

As per directions, the Directorate of Elementary Education issued letters to government treasuries concerned twice, once on September 4 and on September 30, to stop the salary of the defaulting BEOs.

However, Sundargarh District Education Officer (DEO) in a letter to the directorate on September 22 had asked to reinstate salary of the four DEOs concerned as they had sent compliance reports on time.

But instead of course correction, they received reminder letter sent to all BEOs on September 30 to submit the ATR.

As per reports, salary of 36 BEOs and six DEOs across the State have been stopped since September for failing to file ATRs by August 31 against teachers who submitted fake Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) certificates.

It is pertinent to mention that in Kuanrmunda, two teachers were dismissed from service and a police complaint lodged against them for submitting fake OTET certificates.

In Lahunipada block, police complaint was lodged against five serving and one retired teacher, all of whom are absconding. The four BEOs had submitted the reports on Bonai and Tangarpali blocks before deadline.

12 teachers issued showcause notice

BHAWANIPATNA: The Kalahandi district education office has issued showcause notices to 12 teachers for allegedly submitting fake OTET certificates.

They have been asked to respond to the notices by October 31. The teachers were working as Sikhya Sahayaks and had allegedly submitted the certificates to get their jobs regularised.

District education officer Susant Chopdar said, of the 19 OTET certificates sent to the Elementary Education Board for verification, 12 were found to be fake.