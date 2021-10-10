STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Senior journalist's son found dead, parents allege foul play

When his parents called him at 3 AM, he informed them that he was in a problem and some persons conspired against him.

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 30-year-old youth, son of a senior journalist, was found dead under mysterious
circumstances in the Capital on Sunday.

The police are investigating whether he was kidnapped and murdered.

Body of Manish Anurag was fished out from Namrakani pond in Patrapada under Tamando police limits and was sent to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for postmortem. A scientific team and the police visited the spot to investigate the incident.

Manish’s scribe father Navin Das had lodged a complaint with Infocity police station in the wee hours of Sunday to report his son was kidnapped for ransom.

"Manish had informed his father over the phone on Saturday evening that he was with two youths in a car. Investigation has been launched to ascertain how he reached Patrapada and who accompanied him. Infocity and Tamando police along with Special Squad officers are probing the matter," said Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash.

According to the police, Manish had said he would return home when his parents telephoned him on Saturday night but did not return. When his parents called him at 3 AM, he informed them that he was in a problem and some persons conspired against him. He asked his parents to send Rs 5,000. He again asked his parents to transfer Rs 2,000 and said that some persons were harassing and assaulting him.

Navin called his son at 4.30 am and he was weeping. He then asked Manish to hand over the phone to anyone who was near him. One of the persons told Navin that Manish would return home in a while. However, his phone was found to be switched off after 5.30 am.

Sources said Manish was supposed to get married on November 21 this year. He was assisting his father in the newspaper's affairs. The incident comes at a time when the government has imposed night curfew in Khurda district to contain the spread of Covid-19.

