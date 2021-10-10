Pandemic, curbs on Durga idol size bring cheers for ‘chhancha’ makers of Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The restriction imposed by the State government on size of idols for Durga Puja may not have been well received by the organisers but it has certainly brought cheers for traditional ‘chhancha’ (mould) makers of the district.

The organisers are in a fix as the gold and silver ornaments they used to decorate the idols cannot be used on the smaller idols.

While the organisers have decided to use the moulds made of clay to decorate the idols, procuring them is easier said than done.

The tradition of decorating the idols with ‘chhanchas’ faded into oblivion with the passage of time.

There are no shops in the city selling the moulds and people who still make them reside in villages.

Idol makers and organisers are now making a beeline for villages in the district to order moulds for their idols.

“We are facing difficulty in getting moulds for construction of idols of Goddess Durga, the demon Mahishasura and Hara-Parbati. While a few idol makers have already made the moulds, the others are collecting them from traditional potters in rural areas,” said Dillip Kumar Behera (49) of Shilpi Kumbhar Sahi in the city who is constructing idols for puja pandals at Nimchauri, Mehendipur, Sutahat, Tulasipur Colony, OSRTC Bus Stand and Nuabazar in the city and two others at Samantarapur Square and Hanspal in Bhubaneswar.

The pandemic has also changed the way the Goddess is dressed.

While the idols were dressed in ‘Pata’ sarees earlier, the restriction on size of the idol has left the idol makers with no choice but to use apparel made of clay, said another idol maker Manoj Kumar Muduli. Idols were made of clay moulds but the practice came to an end around three decades back.

A few members of traditional potters’ community of the district had preserved the ‘chhanchas’ at their homes and they are now in high demand.

“We have kept our family’s traditional vocation alive and have stock of several exquisite ‘chhanchas’ which are now being procured by idol makers from the city,” said Basanti Behera, a potter of Nischintakoili.