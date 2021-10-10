STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Superintening engineer under Odisha vigilance scanner

Sahu was on vigilance radar after allegations of his asset possession disproportionate to known sources of income surfaced. 

corruption, bribe

Representational Photo (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR:  Vigilance sleuths seized Rs 10 lakh cash from superintening engineer (SE) of Baitarani Water Resources Bidhan Sahu after intercepting his car at NC College Road in Jajpur town on Saturday. 

He was intercepted on his way from Salapada to Cuttack. Simultaneous searches are underway in his properties including office in Keonjhar and residence at Mahatab Road, Cuttack. 

The Vigilance officials on Saturday seized Rs 12.5 lakh unaccounted cash from a superintendent engineer of Irrigation department and two regional officers of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB).

Similarly, Vigilance sleuths intercepted OSPCB (Rourkela) regional officer PK Mohapatra near Sundarpada in Bhubaneswar and recovered Rs 1.75 lakh from him. 

Another Rs 89,000 was recovered from OPSCB regional officer (Balasore) Narottam Behera. 

