Three assaulted by Odisha villagers for refusing to pay Rs 1 lakh fine slapped by kangaroo court

Sources said, locals of Putibandh and Hudisahi had alleged that the trio’s father Ghasiram (65) was practising sorcery which had adversely impacted health of villagers.

Published: 10th October 2021 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Police placate villagers in Balasore’s Putibandh on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  Three persons, accused of practising sorcery, were allegedly assaulted by villagers after they denied to pay Rs 1 lakh fine slapped by a kangaroo court in Putibandh village under Berhampur police limits in Balasore on Saturday.

The victims, identified as Panda Singh, Munshi Singh and neighbor Dukudu Singh, all believed to be in their forties, were admitted to Berhampur Community Health Centre after their health condition deteriorated.

Sources said, locals of Putibandh and Hudisahi had alleged that the trio’s father Ghasiram (65) was practising sorcery which had adversely impacted health of villagers. As many fell sick in the last few days, over 300 residents of the two villages convened a kangaroo court on the day.

The kangaroo court held Panda, Munshi and Dukudu responsible for helping Ghasiram in sorcery and slapped Rs 1 lakh fine on them. However, the trio did not agree with the court order and refused to pay the fine money. Enraged, some of the villagers started assaulting them.

The situation escalated when Ghasiram’s nephew Muna Singh abused him and sons Panda and Munshi retaliated. Police reached the spot and took stock of the situation. Nilagiri SDPO Ritesh Mohapatra said FIRs have been lodged from both sides. No arrests have been made and investigation is underway, he added.

