Three Class I Odisha officers held for corruption, Rs 22.61 lakh seized

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state Vigilance arrested three Class I officers for corruption and seized over Rs 22.61 lakh cash from them.

Acting on a tip-off about illegal gratification, the anti-corruption agency's officers intercepted superintending engineer of Baitarani irrigation division Bidhan Chandra Sahu in Jajpur Town while he was proceeding towards Cuttack on Saturday. They recovered Rs 10.07 lakh which he could not account for satisfactorily. Vigilance officers then conducted searches at the house of the superintending engineer in Cuttack and found cash worth Rs 64,000. A total of Rs 10.71 lakh cash has been seized from Sahu and he has been arrested.

In another incident, the vigilance officials intercepted State Pollution Control Board's Panposh regional officer Prakash Kumar Mohapatra in Bhubaneswar and recovered over Rs 1.75 lakh cash from him.

Similarly, the officials of anti-corruption wing trapped Pollution Control Board's Balasore regional officer Narottam Behera near Tangi while he was proceeding towards Cuttack in a hired cab. They recovered Rs 89,000 from him. During searches, the officers further seized Rs 9.25 lakh from Behera's house at Satya Nagar in the Capital city. About seven teams consisting of two SPs, nine DSPs and seven inspectors conducted the raids and arrested the three officials.

Three separate cases have been registered against them by the Directorate of Vigilance. Vigilance Director Yeshwant Kumar Jethwa said more assets of the three officials are expected to be unearthed as their bank lockers are being searched.

"Steps have been initiated to freeze their accounts. Verification of their deposits and land investments is. We will continue to make efforts to check corruption in the coming days," he added.