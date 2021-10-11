STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bishweswar Tudu’s outburst against government officers draws flak

In the video, the Union Minister is seen saying, if it was Mayurbhanj, the officers would be given a sound thrashing for neglecting their duties.

Published: 11th October 2021 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: The BJD on Friday criticised Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu for being ‘disrespectful’ to government officials during his visit to Keonjhar a couple of days back.

During his tour to Kanpur major irrigation project in Champua sub-division on Friday, Tudu reportedly rebuked government officials for not carrying out their duties sincerely at a review meet in the Sub-Collector’s office. Following the incident, a video showing Tudu’s outburst went viral on social media.

In the video, the Union Minister is seen saying, if it was Mayurbhanj, the officers would be given a sound thrashing for neglecting their duties. Several BJP leaders including Keonjhar MLA Mohan Majhi, who were also seen sitting with Tudu at the meet, cheered at the Union Minister’s statement.

Reacting to the incident, former district president of BJD Ashish Chakraborty said it was disrespectful on the part of Tudu.

The Union Minister should not have insulted government officials. His act is highly deplorable, the BJD leader added.Sources said Champua Sub-Collector Pratap Pritimoy and officials of various government departments including some female officers were also present at the meet.

