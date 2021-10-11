Leaders from three states join chorus at Koraput

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: The chorus for a new Union Territory (UT) grew louder as leaders of political parties and social organisations from Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh united for the cause at the general body meeting of the newly-formed Dandakaranya Parbatmala Bikash Parishad (DPBP) at Koraput on Sunday.

A few days back, former Koraput MP and BJP leader Jayaram Pangi had formed DPBP to fight for UT tag for Dandakaranya region comprising undivided Koraput, Kandhamal district and some parts Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Attending the meet, over 300 leaders and social activists from the neighbouring states including former Union Minister Arvind Netam, AP’s ST cell secretary Setti Gangadhar Swamy and Dandakaranya Liberation Front (DLF) central committee member Samareddy Manikyam supported the demand.

Pangi, also president of DPBP, said the communities of Dora, Mali, Jhodia and Duruwa are considered as other backward castes (OBC) in Odisha but in AP, they have been given tribal status.

Though the lifestyle of Mali, Rana and Kumbhar communities is that of tribals, they were being included in OBC category in Odisha. Despite several demands since the last three decades, neither the State government nor the Centre has looked into the matter. Formation of UT is the only option to resolve the issue, Pangi said.

Pangi who had earlier claimed he would resign from BJP to pursue the UT status demand said he will continue in the saffron party.

“I will remain in BJP as the high command has allowed me to fight for this cause while carrying out my duties as a party leader,” he said.

Addressing the meet, Netam said the demand for UT status for the region was raised 75 years after Independence because tribals have been deliberately neglected.

The acts and rules meant for tribals are yet to be implemented at the grassroots level. Displacement is the biggest issue facing the region due to which tribal still remain below poverty line. Power projects like Kolab, Indravati, Balimela and Machkund have destroyed lives of thousands of people, he alleged.

Manikyam said DLF had organised a meet for autonomous State for Dandakaranya region at Padwa in 1999 and this movement has gained momentum in Koraput now. Remembering freedom fighter Birsa Munda, he claimed that tribal communities of AP and Dandakaranya region share social and cultural ties. The UT status is highly essential for development of tribals.

Among others, DPBP general secretary and former Koraput Collector Gadadhar Parida and Swamy also spoke. Leaders from Malkangiri, Rayagada and Nabarangpur participated in the event. The next organisational meeting of DPBP would be held at Motu in Malkangiri district.