STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Massive extortion bid foiled in Odisha, 3 held with arms and ammunition

The seizures included three seven-mm pistols with 20 live ammunition, four improvised bombs, 35 ammunition of SLR rifles, one Pajero vehicle, one two-wheeler, and Rs 50,000 cash.

Published: 11th October 2021 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Rourkela SP Mukesh K Bhamoo briefing the media about the arrest of the gang members (Photo | EPS)

By Prasenjeet Sarkar
Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a major breakthrough, the Rourkela police foiled an attempt of a Jharkhand-based criminal to launch a massive extortion operation in the city and bordering areas of Sundargarh with the arrest of three criminals and seizures of a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

Police sources said the gang was involved in drugs, arms, and extortion. The seizures included three seven-mm pistols with 20 live ammunition, four improvised bombs, 35 ammunition of SLR rifles, one Pajero vehicle, one two-wheeler, and Rs 50,000 cash.

Rourkela SP Mukesh K Bhamoo said the extortion plan was hatched by one Arjun Rana (48), an Assam native based in Jharkhand. He had previously spent time in Rourkela and was aware of the affluence and paying capacities of local businessmen. 

"He wanted to expand the lucrative extortion trade he had planned to unleash a reign of terror to extract big extortion money. As per the preliminary investigation, Rana used to identify himself as leader of the Jharkhand-based People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI). With the outfit facing increased police heat in Jharkhand Rana had formed his own gang targeting small-time criminals in drug, arms, and other criminal activities," Bhamoo said.

The SP said some businessmen were forcibly paying, but not as much to the hefty demand of the gang and the recruits of the gang were getting armed with deadly weapons. The gang members were under instruction to carry out firing and bombing incidents against the targeted businessmen to scare them and ensure the smooth running of the extortion trade as per their demand and whims.

Apart from small-time criminals, 8-10 criminals of Odisha and Jharkhand are active under Rana who weres managing the procurement of narcotic substances, mainly ‘ganja’ from Kandhamal, and supplying the contraband to Jharkhand for procurement of arms and ammunition.

The SP said Rana has a free hand to his men to make money from drugs, arms, extortion and other criminal activities and asserted after a detailed investigation more police action would follow.

Police said on Sunday gang-member Bashist Mohanty alias Bunty (22) and Jangyasish Swain (27) riding a motorbike were arrested when they tried to avoid vehicle checking and it led to the arrest of Amit Sahoo (32) and seizures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rourkela Rourkela extortion bid Odisha Rourkela Police
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp