Dussehra festivities begin in Odisha amid COVID restrictions

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/ROURKELA: Festivities for the five-day-long Durga Puja and Dussehra kicked off in Koraput on Monday. Despite Covid-19 safety guidelines issued well in advance for the festival, huge crowds were witnessed in temples and pandals across the district.

In the wee hours, devotees made a beeline for temples of goddesses Bhagabai, Jagatajanani and Dakhinakali in Jeypore besides Birikhamba in Boipariguda and Mutyalluma of Koraput. Despite the low-key decorations of pandals, large gatherings were reported from Jeypore, Koraput, Semiliguda, Sunabeda and Borrigumma.

In rural areas, village chiefs conducted special rituals like worshipping bamboo sticks or “lathis” which are considered images of Goddess Durga. This year however, keeping the pandemic situation in mind, only six villages have been invited by the Durga Puja committee in Jeypore for the annual Aparajita Puja, which is held on the Vijay Dashami day.

Jeypore tehsildar Tully Amma Pradhan said police patrolling has been intensified to check crowding in the town.

Meanwhile, in Sundargarh district, Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) issued order banning religious procession, entertainment programmes and public gathering by individuals, groups or organisations to prevent possible spread of Covid-19.

RMC Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida on Sunday issued an order appealing for public cooperation from the different Durga Puja Committees of the city and the general public. The order is applicable for RMC limits and Rourkela Industrial Township of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP).

Rourkela has a tradition of celebrating Navratri (nine nights) rituals which fall between Mahalaya and Vijaya Dashami to celebrate nine incarnations of goddess Durga with pomp and gaiety.

However, keeping possible spread of Covid in mind, the administration has restricted individuals, hotels, clubs, groups and other organisations from holding Navratri Bhajan, Dandia dance and other religious and cultural events. Immersion procession and public gathering at Durga Puja venues remain restricted.

Traffic regulation goes for a toss

As the puja celebrations begin, poor traffic management by the police administration has triggered resentment among locals of Jeypore town.

Sources said, the administration has not prohibited vehicle entry in busy streets like Main Road, MG road and daily markets which have led to traffic congestion given the large crowds in these areas.

Besides, vehicles are found parked near strategic points like MG Road Chowk, Tehsil office, Raj Nagar, entry and exit points of Soura street second daily market without reportedly any police enforcement.

Many allege no special arrangement has been made by the administration for smooth traffic flow during the festive season.

“It is strange that administration is allowing unrestricted vehicle movement in Main Road and MG road during peak hours,” said Suryanarayan Rath, former vice chairman of Jeypore municipality. Contacted, Koraput SP Varun Guntapalli assured that he would instruct the local town police to ease the traffic problem in busy areas.