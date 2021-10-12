STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Online betting: Rs 8.63 lakh seized, eight arrested in Odisha

Baidyanathpur police busted an online betting racket and nabbed eight persons in this connection from Lanjipalli area in Berhampur.

Published: 12th October 2021 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Baidyanathpur police busted an online betting racket and nabbed eight persons in this connection from Lanjipalli area in Berhampur on Monday. Cash to the tune of Rs 8.63 lakh and 11 mobile phones were also seized from their possession.  

The arrests were made during police patrolling. Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra said the eight indulged in online betting through www.sky.exchange.com and www.nice5555.net. One Jaganath Choudhury was operating the racket being assisted by seven others. Last year, police seized around Rs 5 crore in connection with the illegal activity in the city.  

In the last fortnight, over 50 persons have been arrested and Rs 5 lakh seized for online betting under various police stations in Berhampur. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Baidyanathpur Odisha Online Betting Baidyanathpur Online Betting online betting
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp