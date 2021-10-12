Online betting: Rs 8.63 lakh seized, eight arrested in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Baidyanathpur police busted an online betting racket and nabbed eight persons in this connection from Lanjipalli area in Berhampur on Monday. Cash to the tune of Rs 8.63 lakh and 11 mobile phones were also seized from their possession.

The arrests were made during police patrolling. Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra said the eight indulged in online betting through www.sky.exchange.com and www.nice5555.net. One Jaganath Choudhury was operating the racket being assisted by seven others. Last year, police seized around Rs 5 crore in connection with the illegal activity in the city.

In the last fortnight, over 50 persons have been arrested and Rs 5 lakh seized for online betting under various police stations in Berhampur.