Swift action cracks ATM van hijack, Rs 1.25 crore recovered in Odisha

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL/CUTTACK: In a swift operation, police of three districts coordinated and cracked an ATM cash van hijack case within an hour and recovered Rs 1.25 crore of the total Rs 1.29 crore stolen money on Monday.

The cops arrested three robbers involved in the crime at Bhojdeipur in Dhenkanal and recovered the cash from the trio’s possession.

Sources said the van of a private security firm carrying cash to replenish ATMs of SBI was intercepted by four armed miscreants in a car near Ankola within Athagarh police limits in Cuttack at around 1.15 pm.

The miscreants attacked the van staff who were having lunch in a nearby hotel. They overpowered the guard, snatched his gun and key from the driver before hijacking the cash carrying van.

The miscreants drove the van towards Dhenkanal through Shankarpur. On way, they abandoned the van and took the cash amounting Rs 1.29 crore to their private vehicle and drove off towards Angul.

In the meantime, Cuttack police alerted their counterparts in Dhenkanal about the hijack and vehicle checking was started at several strategic points. On seeing a police party at Bhojdeipur in Sadashivpur panchayat, the miscreants immediately turned their car and tried to speed away in another direction.

The police party gave a chase and nabbed three miscreants. However, another of their accomplice along with the car driver managed to escape. Central Range IG Narasingh Bhol, North Central Range DIG Sarthak Sarangi along with Angul and Dhenkanal SPs participated in the whole operation.

DGP Abhay said apart from cash van guard’s gun, Rs 1.25 crore cash and four country-made firearms were recovered from the car in which the miscreants were fleeing. He appreciated the professional efforts of both Dhenkanal and Cuttack police.

Sources said one of three arrested miscreants was identified as Bibekananda Nayak of Arakhpatna within Tigiria police limits. Athagarh police along with a scientific team reached the spot and started investigation.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the others miscreants who managed to escape.