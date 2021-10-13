Kanimozhi meets Naveen, delivers Stalin's letter seeking support for NEET opposition

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy leader of DMK parliamentary party Kanimozhi met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Nivas, here on Wednesday.

She discussed the problems faced by students from rural areas in clearing the NEET test.

In her first-ever visit to Odisha, the senior DMK leader handed over a letter of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to his Odisha counterpart and explained the problems faced by students from rural areas and poor households in clearing NEET examinations.

In his letter, the Tamil Nadu CM has drawn the attention of Patnaik to the problems faced by students of rural areas in clearing the NEET examination and the need to make the examination inclusive.

Patnaik had earlier raised this issue with the Union government and stressed the importance of making national examinations like NEET, IIT, and UPSC inclusive.