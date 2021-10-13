STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIT-R pins hope on space proposals to ISRO

ISRO

For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Amid fresh impetus on participation of private entities in space sector, ISRO’s eastern zone Space - Technology Incubation Centre (S-TIC) at the National Institute of Technology - Rourkela (NIT-R) is all set to play significant role in exploring untapped opportunities.  

Earlier on March 25, ISRO and NIT-R had signed an MoU to support young academia engage in innovation and research in space technology.

Besides, the aim was to motivate them to initiate business starts-up in space technology and applications. ISRO gave a detailed list of required products and applications with the objective of using successful projects in future space missions.

NIT-R registrar Prof PK Das said in the first phase, a total of 37 product development project proposals have been submitted to ISRO from the eastern zone.

“Majority proposals were from NIT-R. The proposals are being scrutinised and if approved, new starts-up are likely to come up,” Das informed.   

Sources said a clear picture on the number of proposals approved by ISRO will emerge by end of October.
Former director of NIT-R Prof SK Sarangi said the Central government is putting fresh impetus on private participation in non-military space technology and applications.

India is an emerging global power in space technology and applications and the vast sector is being opened to private entities known for innovation and competitiveness, he added. 

The high demand for micro and mini satellites needs domestic mass production. Opportunities are unlimited for new generation technical entrepreneurs and NIT-R has the edge with high quality manpower.

Many skilled young minds from the institute would venture into start-ups for production of new small satellites, components and subsystems to create both wealth and employment, Sarangi added.

The S-TIC at Rourkela is the nodal centre in eastern zone comprising Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. 

Meanwhile, NIT-R is also in talks with the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) to set up an incubation centre at the institute to help find out solutions for defence-related problems.

