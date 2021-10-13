Six-year-old killed in leopard attack in Odisha

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Panic gripped locals in Nabarangpur’s Raighar block after a six-year-old boy from Turudihi village was reportedly killed in a leopard attack on Tuesday.

Sources said, one Narendra Markam along with eight other family members was going to the Sihawa Shitala temple in Chhattisgarh which was 26 km away from their village.

They were near the temple when a leopard reportedly appeared from a nearby forest. As the family ran for safety, the animal caught hold of Markam’s youngest son Amit and dragged him into the jungle.

Helpless and distraught, the family reached out for help. Along with nearby villagers and police, they followed the trail of blood and found Amit lying in a pool of blood after being mauled by the animal.

The boy was rushed to Sihawa hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

Raighar forest ranger Dukhuram Dukhu said the department has put up awareness boards in that particular stretch where such encounters with wild animals are often reported.