STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

DGP meets forces, says 2 men among 3 Maoists killed in Odisha's Malkangiri

Police sources confirmed that the families of the deceased Maoists have been informed to take the  bodies of their kin.

Published: 14th October 2021 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Arms and ammunition recovered by security forces from the encounter site.

Arms and ammunition recovered by security forces from the encounter site. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A Day after three Maoist cadres were killed in an exchange of fire in Jajbhata jungle bordering Chhattisgarh under Maithili police limits in Malkangiri district on Tuesday, Director General of Police Abhay visited Malkangiri on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, to take stock of the situation. The DGP met the DVF-SOG team members, who were a part of the encounter with the Maoists in Tulsi Parbat area, at the District Police Office here and appreciated their efforts for the successful operation. 

The DGP informed that one male cadre has been identified as Anil alias Kishor alias Muka Sodi, a native of Sudhakonda village under Kalimela police limits who carried a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head. Another was identified as Chinna Rao, a party member of Pedabailu area committee working in Maoist leader Aruna’s protection team and carrying a cash reward of Rs1 lakh. Anil was working as a secretary of Gumma area committee under AOBSZC.  

The lone female cadre killed has been identified as Sony, a native of Chhattisgarh, working as an area committee member and a member in the protection team of CPI (Maoist) Central Committee member Uday under AOBSZC. She was carrying a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh, Abhay said briefing media at the District Police Headquarters here on Wednesday. They were involved in various violent incidents targeting security forces and civilians, he added.

An SLR rifle, an INSAS rifle, three SLR magazines, one INSAS magazine, two damaged INSAS magazine, 59 SLR ammunition, 21 INSAS ammunition, one AK magazine, one rifle sling kit, three Maoists kit bag, 10 electric detonators, one IED mechanism, and two remote control for IEDs were recovered by the security forces from the area, the top cop stated.

“The morale of police is high and the influence of Maoists is drastically down in Malkangiri and the State in general,” Abhay said. The DGP took stock of the arms and ammunition recovered from the encounter site, on the District Police Office premises. Intelligence Director Lalit Dash, IG (Operations) Amitabh Thakur, SWR DIG Rajesh Pandit, DIG (SIW) Anirudh Singh and Superintendent of Police Prahalad Sahai Meena were present during the DGP visit. Police sources confirmed that the families of the deceased Maoists have been informed to take the bodies of their kin.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
irector General of Police Abhay Maoist Odisha Chhattisgarh Malkangiri Maoists CPI Maoist
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp