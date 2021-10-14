DGP meets forces, says 2 men among 3 Maoists killed in Odisha's Malkangiri

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A Day after three Maoist cadres were killed in an exchange of fire in Jajbhata jungle bordering Chhattisgarh under Maithili police limits in Malkangiri district on Tuesday, Director General of Police Abhay visited Malkangiri on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, to take stock of the situation. The DGP met the DVF-SOG team members, who were a part of the encounter with the Maoists in Tulsi Parbat area, at the District Police Office here and appreciated their efforts for the successful operation.

The DGP informed that one male cadre has been identified as Anil alias Kishor alias Muka Sodi, a native of Sudhakonda village under Kalimela police limits who carried a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head. Another was identified as Chinna Rao, a party member of Pedabailu area committee working in Maoist leader Aruna’s protection team and carrying a cash reward of Rs1 lakh. Anil was working as a secretary of Gumma area committee under AOBSZC.

The lone female cadre killed has been identified as Sony, a native of Chhattisgarh, working as an area committee member and a member in the protection team of CPI (Maoist) Central Committee member Uday under AOBSZC. She was carrying a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh, Abhay said briefing media at the District Police Headquarters here on Wednesday. They were involved in various violent incidents targeting security forces and civilians, he added.

An SLR rifle, an INSAS rifle, three SLR magazines, one INSAS magazine, two damaged INSAS magazine, 59 SLR ammunition, 21 INSAS ammunition, one AK magazine, one rifle sling kit, three Maoists kit bag, 10 electric detonators, one IED mechanism, and two remote control for IEDs were recovered by the security forces from the area, the top cop stated.

“The morale of police is high and the influence of Maoists is drastically down in Malkangiri and the State in general,” Abhay said. The DGP took stock of the arms and ammunition recovered from the encounter site, on the District Police Office premises. Intelligence Director Lalit Dash, IG (Operations) Amitabh Thakur, SWR DIG Rajesh Pandit, DIG (SIW) Anirudh Singh and Superintendent of Police Prahalad Sahai Meena were present during the DGP visit. Police sources confirmed that the families of the deceased Maoists have been informed to take the bodies of their kin.