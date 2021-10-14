STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Durga Puja celebrations amid Covid protocol in Puri's Srimandir

Like previous year, the height of idols was reduced to four feet. Devotees were not allowed at puja pandals and priests performed rituals of the deities.

Published: 14th October 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Goddess Durga idols

Goddess Durga idols (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: The final phase of Durga Puja commenced in Sri Jagannath temple on Tuesday, October 12, (Saptami) and Wednesday, October 13, (Mahastami) amid strict Covid-19 protocols.  Servitors performed Sodasha Upachar Puja of the deities without the presence of any devotee due to the restrictions. Shola Puja was also performed at Bimala temple situated on the South-East side of Srimandir. Meanwhile, idols of Goddess Goshani were installed at pandals at two dozen places in Puri town. The idols with names like Jahni Khai, Kakudi Khai, Baseli and Bankimuhan Ramchandi - all considered incarnations of Goddess Durga - were worshipped at various Jaga Ghars.  

Like the previous year, the height of idols was reduced to four feet. Devotees were not allowed at puja pandals and priests performed rituals of the deities. Usually every year after Dashami, all the idols of Goshani and Chandi across the town converge in front of Simhadwar of Sri Jagannath temple for darshan of devotees before immersion. However, for the last two years, the show has been cancelled due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation. As per the order of the Orissa High Court,  only seven persons will carry each idol for immersion without music and light.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagannath Temple Durga Puja Puri Srimandir Durga Puja Covid 19 Durga Puja
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp