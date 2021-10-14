Low pressure to form over Bay of Bengal, trigger rainfall in Odisha this week

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, said a low pressure is likely to form over east-central Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood under the influence of a cyclonic circulation on Thursday. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and reach south Odisha - north Andhra Pradesh coasts in the next 24 hours.

The regional Met office said rainfall activity will increase in Odisha from Saturday onwards. “Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower is likely to occur at many places in the State on Saturday and Sunday. Heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Ganjam districts on Saturday,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak districts on Sunday.

Private weather forecaster Skymet said, “Once over the warm sea surface, the low pressure will become more marked and move northwestward towards the coastline of south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh.” However, as monsoon withdrawal has already commenced in Odisha and is nearing Andhra Pradesh, the low pressure will have opposing interaction and will not intensify much. Rainfall activity will be confined to coastal parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh in the next 48 hours.

The spread and intensity will increase later and fairly widespread rain and thundershowers are likely to occur over interior parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh and north Andhra Pradesh, it added. Skymet further said that another low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal after the current one moves away. However, the next low pressure may not travel that far, albeit it will drench east and northeast India.

