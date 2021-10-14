Odisha to adopt PM Gati Shakti plan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government will adopt the PM Gati Shakti - national master plan for multi-modal connectivity - that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. In the run-up to the landmark event, Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera reviewed various infrastructure projects in the State and suggested taking advantage of getting integrated with PM Gati Shakti.

“The integration of various infrastructure projects like roads, ports, aviation, energy and telecom will lower logistic cost for the manufacturing and allied sectors besides exports ensuring quick turnaround time. It will also increase competitiveness and help achieve the one trillion dollar economy, the goal set by Chief Minister Naveen Pattanaik,” he said. PM Gati Shakti will incorporate the infrastructure schemes of various ministries and state governments like Bharatmala, Sagarmala, inland waterways, dry/land ports and UDAN.

Economic zones like textile clusters, pharmaceutical clusters, defence corridors, electronic parks, industrial corridors, fishing clusters, agriculture zones will also be covered to improve connectivity and make businesses more competitive. Managing Director of IPICOL Bhupinder Singh Poonia, Chairman of Paradip Port Trust PL Haranadh and senior officials from the Ministry of Road Transport and NHAI attended the review meeting.