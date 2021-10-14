STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha to adopt PM Gati Shakti plan

PM Gati Shakti will incorporate the infrastructure schemes of various ministries and state governments like Bharatmala, Sagarmala, inland waterways, dry/land ports and UDAN.

Published: 14th October 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik arrives to participate in a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government will adopt the PM Gati Shakti - national master plan for multi-modal connectivity - that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. In the run-up to the landmark event, Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera reviewed various infrastructure projects in the State and suggested taking advantage of getting integrated with PM Gati Shakti.

“The integration of various infrastructure projects like roads, ports, aviation, energy and telecom will lower logistic cost for the manufacturing and allied sectors besides exports ensuring quick turnaround time. It will also increase competitiveness and help achieve the one trillion dollar economy, the goal set by Chief Minister Naveen Pattanaik,” he said. PM Gati Shakti will incorporate the infrastructure schemes of various ministries and state governments like Bharatmala, Sagarmala, inland waterways, dry/land ports and UDAN. 

Economic zones like textile clusters, pharmaceutical clusters, defence corridors, electronic parks, industrial corridors, fishing clusters, agriculture zones will also be covered to improve connectivity and make businesses more competitive. Managing Director of IPICOL Bhupinder Singh Poonia, Chairman of Paradip Port Trust PL Haranadh and senior officials from the Ministry of Road Transport and NHAI attended the review meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera PM Gati Shakti Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp