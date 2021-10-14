STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha MLA thwarts Kotia overtures of Andhra Pradesh officials

Sources said, AP has a series of plans scheduled in Kotia villages to woo the locals well before the Odisha panchayat election as a show of power.

Published: 14th October 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh officials carying out plantation at Phatu Senari village in Kotia.

Andhra Pradesh officials carying out plantation at Phatu Senari village in Kotia. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Yet another infringement attempt of the Andhra Pradesh administration in Kotia was thwarted as people led by Pottangi MLA Pritam Padhi forced officials to return on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. According to sources, the Vizianagaram district administration had reportedly planned to open an anganwadi centre at Phagunasenari village of Kotia panchayat.

As per the plan, Parvatipuram ITDA project officer R Kurmanath along with some officials reached the place to demarcate the plot for the centre. They had also planned a public meeting and a feast. The arrangements were going on smoothly till Pottangi MLA Pritam Padhi with his supporters reached the spot and resisted their action. 

Charging the AP officials of doing unlawful acts, Padhi advised them to go back. However, it did not yield any response from AP officials as they said everything was being done as per the law and in adherence to Supreme Court’s order. 

Angered, Padhi and his supporters shouted slogans and opposed the work charging them of deliberately disturbing the territory for vested interests. In face of sharp opposition, the officials from AP returned without implementing their plan. Sources said, AP has a series of plans scheduled in Kotia villages to woo the locals well before the Odisha panchayat election as a show of power.

