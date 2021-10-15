STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha logs 467 new COVID-19 cases, 5 fresh fatalities

Of the new cases, 271 were reported from quarantine centres and the remaining 196 detected during contact tracing.

Published: 15th October 2021

A beneficiary being administered Covid-19 vaccine at a centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: Odisha on Friday registered 467 new COVID -19 cases, 54 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 10,34,276, a health department official said.

Five fresh fatalities due to the infection pushed the death toll in the state to 8,279, he said. Sixty-six children and adolescents are among the new patients. The infection rate among people below 18 years of age now stands at 14.13 per cent as against the previous day's 12.47 per cent, the official said.

Of the new cases, 271 were reported from quarantine centres and the remaining 196 detected during contact tracing. Khurda district, which comprises the state capital Bhubaneswar, recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 221, followed by Cuttack at 67.

Four districts - Boudh, Gajapati, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri - did not report any new case. Nabarangpur became a COVID-free district with no active case, he said. The state's daily test positivity rate (TPR) now stands at 0.77 per cent as the 467 new cases were detected from 60,036 sample tests.

Three fresh fatalities were reported from Nabaramgpu and two from Khurda, the official said. Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have so far died due to comorbidities.

The state currently has 5,299 active cases. At least 477 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,20,645.The state has so far conducted over 2.09 crore sample tests for COVID-19.

Altogether, 97,15,550 people have so far been inoculated with the second dose of the COVID vaccines, the official added.

