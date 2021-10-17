STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maoist camp busted in Odisha's Malkangiri district

The Odisha Police along with the BSF have busted a Maoist camp in Odisha's Malkangiri district, and seized explosives and Naxal material.

Maoists

Maoists (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MALKANGIRI: The Odisha Police along with the BSF have busted a Maoist camp in Odisha's Malkangiri district, and seized explosives and Naxal material, a senior official said.

The camp was located atop Tulsi Hill, SP Prahallad Sahay Meena said.

Based on intelligence reports that Maoists had assembled in the area on the night of October 14, personnel of the Special Operation Group, District Voluntary Force and Border Security Force launched a joint combing operation the following day, leading to an exchange of fire.

"The Naxals fled the camp taking advantage of the hilly terrain," Meena said.

He said police recovered eight detonators and documents related to Maoist literature from the area.

