Two gang-rapes within hours shock Odisha's Mayurbhanj

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Two gangrapes within hours of one another shocked Mayurbhanj district on Friday evening. In one case, a 50-year-old woman was brutally sexually assaulted whereas in the other, a teenager was gangraped by three persons.

The first incident occurred at Raruan police limits where the victim’s hitchhike home after attending a Dussehra event ended horribly. The incident occurred at around 6.30 pm when she was returning from Tangia village where a competition was held to mark Vijaya Dashami.

The victim, who reportedly sustained injuries on her head and private parts, told police that she was raped by two persons. She was rescued by fire services personnel and admitted to Sukruli Community Health Centre (CHC) at around 7 pm before being shifted to Karanjia sub-divisional hospital as her condition deteriorated. Her condition is stated to be stable. No one has been arrested in this connection as yet.

Sources said, the woman was offered lift by two persons on a motorcycle. She was forcefully taken to the banks of Khairibandan river and raped. The incident took place around 200 metre from Sukruli fire station. The accused fled the spot but passersby heard the victim screaming and informed the personnel at the fire station who then took her to Sukruli CHC. Dr Dhananjay Soren of the CHC and the fire personnel informed Raruan police.

IIC of Raruan Police Station Dayanidhi Das said, preliminary investigation revealed that the woman had left house on Friday morning. Investigation into the incident was underway and clues about the perpetrators have been gathered, police said.

IGP, Eastern Range Himansu Kumar Lal, Mayurbhanj SP Rishikesh D Khilari and Additional SP of Rairangpur Manoranjan Biswal along with a scientific team and sniffer dogs visited the crime spot.

In the second incident, the victim - a student - was gangraped in Baisinga. She was out on a drive on her two-wheeler when she was abducted by three youths at a spot about a kilometre from Kalama Chowk on NH-18.

All the three perpetrators have been arrested by Baisinga police. They all belong to Bankatora area under Balasore Sadar police limits. The age of the three accused is between 22 to 23 years. The victim, too, was from Balasore.

Baisinga IIC Prabhanshu Sekhar Mishra said, the girl was resting by the roadside after taking a ride on her scooter. The three who were apparently following her forcefully took her to a deserted place and raped her. A police patrol team spotted a suspicious youth and saw a wallet by the roadside which led to detection of the case. When the girl screamed for help, the patrol team rescued her and arrested the trio.