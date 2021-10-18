STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Child rights panel seeks report on RTE violation 

The complainant also reportedly mentioned that these schools are using their own published books with low quality content without following NCERT curriculum as per law.

Published: 18th October 2021 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Right To Education

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the School and Mass Education (SME) department to inquire into alleged violation of norms of Right to Education Act (RTE) 2009 by 57 DAV schools in the State and furnish a report by October-end. 

The NCPCR in its letter to SME Secretary stated that it has decided to hold an inquiry into the delay on part of the department in furnishing the details regarding the matter despite repeated reminders.The Commission’s direction came on the basis of a complaint lodged by Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh chairperson Basudev Bhatt alleging that the 57 DAV Schools in the State are violating section 29 of the RTE Act, 2009.

The complainant also reportedly mentioned that these schools are using their own published books with low quality content without following NCERT curriculum as per law.  NCPCR registrar Anu Chaudhary has asked the department to furnish detailed report regarding the complaint within 20 days and informed that in case of further delay the Commission will be ‘constrained to initiate summon proceedings seeking personal appearance’ of the department secretary ‘for explaining non-compliance as per section 14 of CPCR Act 2005.’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCERT curriculum NCPCR Child Rights Right to Education Act
India Matters
Representational Image (File Photo | AP)
Vaccine for kids: What’s the hurry, ask experts
Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)
Climate change knocks hard at doors of Kerala, time to adopt new strategy 
Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)
Vodafone Idea teams up with L&T for trials of 5G-based smart city solutions
electricity being generated at the farm.
Progressive Karnataka farmer generates power from pond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp