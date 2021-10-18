Child rights panel seeks report on RTE violation 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the School and Mass Education (SME) department to inquire into alleged violation of norms of Right to Education Act (RTE) 2009 by 57 DAV schools in the State and furnish a report by October-end.

The NCPCR in its letter to SME Secretary stated that it has decided to hold an inquiry into the delay on part of the department in furnishing the details regarding the matter despite repeated reminders.The Commission’s direction came on the basis of a complaint lodged by Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh chairperson Basudev Bhatt alleging that the 57 DAV Schools in the State are violating section 29 of the RTE Act, 2009.

The complainant also reportedly mentioned that these schools are using their own published books with low quality content without following NCERT curriculum as per law. NCPCR registrar Anu Chaudhary has asked the department to furnish detailed report regarding the complaint within 20 days and informed that in case of further delay the Commission will be ‘constrained to initiate summon proceedings seeking personal appearance’ of the department secretary ‘for explaining non-compliance as per section 14 of CPCR Act 2005.’