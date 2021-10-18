Massive fire at incense factory, no casualty reported 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A massive fire broke out at an incense stick factory on the outskirts of Cuttack on Sunday evening. No injuries were reported in the mishap. Odisha Fire Service officers said the blaze erupted at SS Enterprises in Jagatpur Industrial Estate between 6 pm and 6.30 pm.

At least eight fire fighting vehicles rushed to the spot to control the fire which lasted for over three hours. It was an uphill task for the personnel to control the blaze as the raw materials used to manufacture the incense sticks were stored in the godown of the factory which too caught fire in the accident.

“Initially foam was used to douse the flames and then water. The fire has been brought under control,” said Chief Fire Officer Maheswar Swain, who was present on the spot. An investigation will be carried out to ascertain the reason behind the accident, he added.